Tiera (Photo: Kamren Kennedy)

THE VALORY MUSIC CO. has signed Country artist TIERA to its roster. Along with independently releasing her self-titled debut EP earlier in the year, she also hosts a daily radio show on APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY, "The TIERA Show." She is set to make her GRAND OLE OPRY debut on TUESDAY, AUGUST 17th.

TIERA is represented by OH CREATIVE MANAGEMENT and WME in NASHVILLE.

“When I first moved to NASHVILLE, I had this vision of what the perfect record deal would be," said TIERA. "Above all, I wanted to be somewhere where they loved and understood the music and brand that I had built as an independent artist. I wanted to work with people that worked just as hard as I do for my music. I didn’t want to just gain a team, I wanted to gain a family. That’s exactly what I found in the VALORY team. They were so enthusiastic from the moment I met them, and I just couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of THE VALORY MUSIC CO.!”

“When TIERA walks into a room she instantly brightens it with her charm, wit and amazing talent,” said BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP Pres./CEO SCOTT BORCHETTA. “I was knocked out the moment I met her and cannot wait for the world to discover her. This is a very special new talent.”

