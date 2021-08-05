Lang (Photo: NFL.com)

Former GREEN BAY PACKERS and DETROIT LIONS guard T.J. LANG is joining AUDACY Sports WXYT-F (97.1 THE TICKET)/DETROIT and the DETROIT LIONS RADIO NETWORK as sideline reporter on LIONS game broadcasts, starting AUGUST 6th. LANG will also appear on the station's morning show with MIKE STONE and JON JANSEN with HEATHER PARKS and afternoon show with MIKE VALENTI and RICO BEARD every week during football season.

“As DETROIT’s No. 1 sports talk station, we are excited to add T.J. to our incredible team,” said SVP/Market Mgr. DEBBIE KENYON. “As a native Detroiter who played for EASTERN MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY, T.J has great passion and a strong connection to our great state. His pro football experience will bring incredible insight to the station, especially on game days.”

“I consider it an incredible honor to be joining a fantastic group of people at 97.1 THE TICKET,” said LANG. “I look forward to working with the legendary DAN MILLER and LIONS legend LOMAS BROWN on game days this season, while also contributing to weekly content with shows on 97.1. I am excited to bring a unique perspective about the league each week, while learning as much as I can along the way.”

« see more Net News