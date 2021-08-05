Second Quarter Rebound

The industry's second quarter rebound from the pandemic held true for SAGA COMMUNICATIONS as well, with revenue up year-to-year from $16.9 million to $28 million. Net income recovered from a loss of $4.9 million to a gain of $3.3 million (54 cents/diluted share).

SAGA also reinstated its quarterly dividend, declaring a 16 cents/share dividend paid on JULY 16th.

