"Bob Kingsley's Book of Records"

A release date has now been set for a book that shares the legacy of the late COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME broadcaster BOB KINGSLEY (NET NEWS 3/10). The commemorative coffee table book and companion audio book, "BOB KINGSLEY's Book of Records," will be available beginning TUESDAY, DECEMBER 7th. All proceeds from both print and audio versions of the book will benefit the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME & MUSEUM's COVID-19 relief fund.

The 283-page project takes readers through KINGSLEY's radio journey, as he tells stories about the format's past and its most engaging artists, songwriters, producers and executives from his firsthand account. The book, published by NAUTILUS PUBLISHING, will also feature rare, never-before-seen photos.

The audio book is voiced by NATIONAL RADIO HALL OF FAME member BLAIR GARNER, while also featuring personal stories voiced by KINGSLEY. The audio version will be published by ORANGE SKY AUDIO.

The book is edited by KINGSLEY's longtime producer, KEN HALFORD, and includes anecdotes from KINGSLEY's wife and business partner, NAN KINGSLEY, and industry friends. Pre-order it here.

