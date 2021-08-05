Kathie J.

Longtime DENVER morning radio personality KATHIE J has landed a new TV show on KCDO-TV (LOCAL3)/DENVER. THE KATHIE J. SHOW made its debut MONDAY (8/2) at 9a.

Most recently, KATHIE J. was co-hosting mornings on MAX MEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KFCO (then FLO 107.1)/DENVER. She's most familiar from her 15 years co-hosting mornings on now AUDACY Top 40/Rhythmic KQKS (KS1075)/DENVER. LARRY ULIBARRI was KATHIE J.'s co-host at both stations.

KATHIE J. commented, "This has been my dream since I was a kid. Seeing it come to life is amazing and I wouldn’t be here without my incredible team and partners. I want to thank them for believing in this project and my vision. I couldn’t have done this without them. I can’t wait to laugh and start the conversations with my audience!"

LOCAL3 and DENVER7 VP/GM DEAN LITTLETON added, "We’re thrilled to get KATHIE J back on television. Her energy, spirit and candid conversations have been missed. She is incredibly authentic, down to earth and very funny! She can really tap into local issues that resonate in our community which is a perfect fit for LOCAL3."

