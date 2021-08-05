-
iHeartMedia And Salesforce To Debut Podcast On Social Impact Of Public-Private-Nonprofit Collaborations
by Perry Michael Simon
August 5, 2021 at 12:09 PM (PT)
A branded content podcast from SALESFORCE and iHEARTMEDIA is a look at how companies, nonprofits, and government entities work together to address some of the challenges facing the world.
BARATUNDE THURSTON is the host of "FORCE MULTIPLIER." a six-episode podcast series debuting AUGUST 12th and posting bi-weekly. The show will examine collaborations dealing with nutrition insecurity, health equity, workforce development, racial injustice, mental health and wellbeing, and homelessness, with THURSTON interviewing leaders in the public and private sectors.