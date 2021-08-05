Two New Dead Head Channels

SIRIUSXM has launched two new GRATEFUL DEAD channels on the SXM App, DEAD TRACKS and DEAD ARCHIVE. In addition to the existing GRATEFUL DEAD Channel (Ch. 23), the new channels delve deep into the GRATEFUL DEAD’s catalogue and archives.

DEAD TRACKS is home to the GRATEFUL DEAD’s traditional releases. You’ll hear albums from the band’s studio and live performances, including WARNER BROTHERS, GRATEFUL DEAD RECORDS, and ARISTA releases.

DEAD ARCHIVE features live music to bring the GRATEFUL DEAD concert experience to fans. The channel consists of archival concert releases, including DAVE’S PICKS, ROCKING THE CRADLE, SPRING 1990, 30 TRIPS AROUND THE SUN, and some early-archival releases like ONE FROM THE VAULT.









« see more Net News