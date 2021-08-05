Auction Over

FM Auction 109 has closed after eight bidding days, with the FCC taking in a net provisional winning bid total of $12,344,110 after 36 rounds.

The biggest winning bid was iHEARTMEDIA's iHM LICENSES, LLC nabbing the former frequency of KDND/SACRAMENTO, turned in by the former ENTERCOM in 2017 to close the case of the fatal 2007 "Hold Your Wee For A Wii" contest, for $6.146 million. RADIO BRANDS, INC. bid $3.08 million ($2.13 million net) for a Class C3 in SANGER, TX, the only other bid in seven figures.

See all the winning bids here.

