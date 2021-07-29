CRS360 Webinar 8/4

Attendees at COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR latest "CRS360" webinar YESTERDAY (8/4) learned some tips and techniques for easing back into office work after what, for many, has been well over a year of working from home as a result of the pandemic. The webinar was titled "How To Shake Off Workplace Cobwebs and Leave Anxiety in the Dust."

It featured Dr. SUSAN ALBERS, a clinical psychologist from the CLEVELAND CLINIC, who gave deeper insight into the root of the issues that may be causing anxiety for people that are transitioning back to working at the office, statistics from surveys to go along with her observations, as well as potential solutions for easing that stress.

Interestingly, ALBERS mentioned that for more than half the participants in one survey said the aspect of office work that they missed most was the music or podcast listening time that they had on the commute to and from work. She said that 55% of the participants specifically missed singing along to the radio.

For those who were not able to attend the webinar, a recording can be found on the CRS360 website here.

Early bird registration for the in-person COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR, set for FEBRUARY 22nd-25th in NASHVILLE, will open on TUESDAY, AUGUST 17th here.

