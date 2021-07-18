COVID-19 Cases Linked To Three-Day Event

At least 83 COVID-19 cases have been linked to the three-day FASTER HORSES FESTIVAL in BROOKLYN, MI last month. The Country music event was held JULY 16th-18th at the MICHIGAN INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY.

The MICHIGAN DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES (MDHHS) issued a statement on JULY 24th stating, in part, "If you attended the FASTER HORSES FESTIVAL, you may have been exposed to the virus." MDHHS initially reported 17 cases tied to the festival. As of THURSDAY (7/29), less than two weeks later, there were more than 80 cases connected to the festival, MDHHS spokesperson CHELSEA WUTH confirmed to CNN. WUTH also noted, “Nine of the cases are ‘secondary’ cases, or people who did not attend the festival.”

According to MDHHS’s Dr. JONEIGH KHALDUM, “MDHHS is urging everyone who attended the event to get tested if they are not fully vaccinated or if they develop symptoms."

As of TODAY (8/5), 58.5% of eligible Michiganders have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 54.1% are fully inoculated, according to MDHHS's vaccine tracker.

