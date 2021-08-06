July Rankers

PODTRAC has released its JULY 2020 ranking of the top 20 podcast publishers and top 20 podcasts.

2 of the top 20 publishers showed audience increases from JUNE, with 4 seeing an increase in Global Downloads, and Average Unique Monthly Audience figures for the top 20 fell 6% from JUNE; Global Unique Streams & Downloads slipped 6% for the top 20 from JUNE and fell 7% year-to-year. PODTRAC repeated its warning that APPLE PODCASTS' download bug depressed stream and download figures, but was corrected in mid-JULY.

The publisher rankings, which, once again, only include shows opting in for PODTRAC's Podcast Measurement System for the full month (and missing some of the largest shows and publishers) and ranked by unique U.S. monthly audience:

iHEARTRADIO (last month #1, 587 active shows) NPR (#2, 47 shows) NEW YORK TIMES (#3, 14 shows) WONDERY (#4, 122 shows) PRX (#6, 93 shows) NBC NEWS (#5, 45 shows) ESPN/ABC (#7, 104 shows) BARSTOOL SPORTS (#8, 65 shows) WARNERMEDIA (#10, 109 shows) CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK (#9, 122 shows) ALL THINGS COMEDY (#11, 64 shows) KAST MEDIA (#13, 35 shows) DAILY WIRE (#12, 6 shows) WNYC STUDIOS (#15, 33 shows) THIS AMERICAN LIFE/SERIAL (#16, 1 show) BLAZE MEDIA (#14, 23 shows) TED (#17, 15 shows) AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA (#19, 43 shows) SLATE (#20, 71 shows) FOX NEWS RADIO (--, 38 shows)

The podcast rankings, which also include only shows opting in for PODTRAC's Podcast Measurement System for the full month (and missing some of the largest shows):

THE DAILY (last month #1) NPR NEWS NOW (2) UP FIRST (3) DATELINE NBC (4) THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW (5) STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW (6) THIS AMERICAN LIFE (7) PARDON MY TAKE (8) THE DAN BONGINO SHOW (9) CNN 5 THINGS (10) RADIOLAB (11) PLANET MONEY (13) FRESH AIR (14) WAIT, WAIT... DON'T TELL ME! (15) REVISIONIST HISTORY (23) HIDDEN BRAIN (12) 2 BEARS 1 CAVE WITH TOM SEGURA & BERT KREISCHER (19) NPR POLITICS (17) THE DAN LE BATARD SHOW WITH STUGOTZ (20) THE BREAKFAST CLUB (18)

