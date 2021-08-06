Karina Farias

As ALL ACCESS reported yesterday (NET NEWS 8/5), BONNEVILLE's Classic Rock KUFX (98.5 KFOX)/SAN JOSE's KARINA FARIAS is departing the station to be with her husband in TEXAS. Her last day is tentatively for OCTOBER 8th.

FARIAS explained to NET NEWS, "I will be relocating to SAN ANTONIO, TX to be with my husband (JARED DEY - BILLY MADISON SHOW on 99.5 KISS SAN ANTONIO) who is recovering after I donated a kidney to him a few weeks ago. I am currently seeking out opportunities in the SAN ANTONIO and AUSTIN areas. I can be contacted at karinaonair@outlook.com."

OM BRIAN FIGULA will be absorbing PD responsibilities. BONNEVILLE is currently looking for a morning co-host.

