Todd Haller

BAHAKEL AC WDEF (SUNNY 92.3), Top 40 WDOD (HITS 96), Classic Country WUUQ and Alternative WXCT-A W254DB-FM (ALT 98.7)/CHATTANOOGA welcomes

He joins from from CHARLOTTE, NC, where he was the Brand Manager/Executive Producer of THE BOB & SHERI SHOW on WLNK. HALLER will take on programming roles for the stations under the direction of former OM DANNY HOWARD, who is now BAHAKEL/CHATTANOOGA’s GM.

HOWARD said, “We are very excited about our future direction in CHATTANOOGA, and beyond grateful to have the incredible talent roster that continues to serve our listeners and communities. To have someone with TODD’s background and experience will help us continue to win audiences and drive listeners to our ad partners across all our platforms."

HALLER will start on MONDAY, AUGUST 16th.

« see more Net News