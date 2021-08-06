Final Day For 2021

PODCAST MOVEMENT 2021's final day kicked off with podcast war stories and origin chronicles and included panels and presentations on monetization, marketing, and other standard podcasting topics.

Getting underway about 10 minutes late and without moderator JOHN WARDOCK of CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK (absent due to a family emergency), CUMULUS' keynote panel of "podcast veterans" launched the day's sessions with a conversation covering things experienced and learned in creating podcasts. "STACKING BENJAMINS" host JOE SAUL-SEHY, doubling as panelist and substitute moderator, took fellow panelists GABY DUNN ("BAD WITH MONEY"), CHRIS COLBERT (DCP ENTERTAINMENT), and PAULA PANT ("AFFORD EVERYTHING") through a talk about the past (mistakes made early on) and future (video, DUNN and COLBERT asserted) of podcasting. A presentation from LEMONADA MEDIA followed, at its heart a promotional video offering a chronicle of how the podcast producer, founded by JESSICA CORDOVA KRAMER (who hosted the video) and STEPHANIE WITTLES WACHS, went from a single show to a full company with a slate of 17 podcasts and over 30 full-time staffers in about a year and a half.

The agenda for FRIDAY:

10:30a (CT): Presentations on branded content, wrestling podcasts, SPOTIFY's Audience Insights, interview techniques, and monetization.

11:15a: A panel on Christian podcasts.

11:45a: AD RESULTS MEDIA's MARSHALL WILLIAMS on brand safety; a video presentation on political activism and podcasts; a video presentation from STITCHER on notes; presentations on niche podcast networks and social audio.

12:30p: "Virtual Networking," plus a panel on women-owned podcasts

1:30p: A video presentation hosted by ESPN/ABC's LZ GRANDERSON on honest storytelling; a video presentation on legal issues; a panel with the ROOSTER TEETH crew; another monetization panel; and a video presentation on collaborative marketing.

2:15p: A live taping of ROB GREENLEE and TODD COCHRANE's "NEW MEDIA SHOW"

2:45p: RAMSEY NETWORK's DR. JOHN DELONY; a video presentation on nonfiction narratives with AIRSHIP's LINDSAY GRAHAM; a video panel on how creators can maintain control in an industry increasingly dominated by large companies; and a presentation on marketing through being interviewed on other shows.

