New station for Cash

Former COX MEDIA GROUP Country KWEN (K95.5)/TULSA morning co-host NATALIE CASH joins crosstown rival iHEARTMEDIA Country KTGX (106.1 THE TWISTER) as MD/afternoon personality and digital lead, effective MONDAY, AUGUST 9th. She succeeds HOUSTON GAITHER, who departed in MAY and joined COLUMBIA NASHVILLE as Manager of Content and National Promotion two weeks later (NET NEWS 6/2).

CASH shared the news on FACEBOOK earlier this week, writing, “I’ve been holding on to this news for an entire month. I'm headed back to TULSA radio on 106.1 THE TWISTER! Excited to hang out on your drive home from work! I get to sleep in!”

CASH departed KWEN in APRIL after a decade there.

