Rihanna (Photo: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com)

Singer RIHANNA is officially a billionaire with an estimated worth of 1.7 billion, reported FORBES MAGAZINE.

According to FORBES, that makes her the second richest female entertainer in the world behind OPRAH WINFREY. It's reported that 1.4 billion of RIHANNA's wealth comes from FENTY BEAUTY (her real name is ROBYN FENTY). She owns 50% of the cosmetics company that FORBES says is worth $2.8 billion.

BLUESTOCK ADVISORS/Consumer Products Consultancy Co-founder SHANNON COYNE told FORBES, “A lot of women felt there were no lines out there that catered to their skin tone.

"It was light, medium, medium dark, dark. We all know that’s not reality. She was one of the first brands that came out and said, "I want to speak to all of those different people."

