ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family, friends and fans of Country music veteran RASIE MICHAEL "RAZZY" BAILEY, who died at 82 this past WEDNESDAY (8/4) at his home in GOODLETTSVILLE, TN.

BAILEY charted 31 singles between 1976 and 1989, when he recorded for the RCA, MCA and SOA labels. He notched 13 Top 10 singles, including his five chart-toppers, "Loving Up A Storm," "I Keep Coming Back," Friends," Midnight Hauler" and "She Left Love All Over Me." He was also named BILLBOARD's Country Singles Artist of the Year in the '80s. BAILEY is the only artist to ever have both sides of a 45 rpm at the top of the BILLBOARD charts three times in a row.

Survivors include his wife, FAYE BRIGHT BAILEY, five daughters, three sons, a sister 14 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangement have not yet been announced.

