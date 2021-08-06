Bentley

NORTHEAST BROADCASTING Triple A WXRV (92.5 THE RIVER)/BOSTON has promoted GRAEME BENTLEY to MD. BENTLEY started at THE RIVER as an intern in 2018. Over the last three years, BENTLEY was promoted from Street Team Captain to Promotions and Social Media Coordinator. He also became the Assistant Production Director and was given a weekend DJ shift. Now he carries the 7p-midnight weekday shift.

WXRV GM DONALD ST. SAUVEUR said, "GRAEME represents the best of the past, present and future of radio broadcasters. He was a passionate RIVER listener growing up, and his ‘can do’ attitude and incredible work ethic has taken him on an epic three-year journey at THE RIVER. It feels great to be able to reward GRAEME with this promotion, so that his passion and love of music discovery can grow and will now be his day-to-day focus and contribution to the radio station."

Station consultant DENNIS CONSTANTINE said, “GRAEME blows me away with his knowledge of music. I love seeing young people who believe in radio and its future. He’s going to be a great MD."

BENTLEY – who first got into radio at LOWELL COLLEGE’s WUML – said, "I'm almost at a loss for words. It means so much to be able to contribute to the station I've been listening to for so many years. It's an honor, and I'm just taking it one song at a time ...".

BENTLEY will be taking music calls every TUESDAY from 1-3p at (978) 374-4733. You can also reach him by email at GBentley@wxrv.com.





« see more Net News