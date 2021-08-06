Special Weekend Programming

Online station, MIAMI ONE RADIO, emulating classic POWER 96/MIAMI (1985-2000) and programmed by former WPOW (POWER 96)/MIAMI PD FUNK E FRANK WALSH has set up a special weekend of programming. MIAMI ONE RADIO has a LEO VELA WEEKEND set for this weekend. This celebrates LEO VELA's return after a lengthy MIAMI hospital stay. Throughout the weekend, you'll hear clips from his days on MIAMI radio and some from his time at KTSA/SAN ANTONIO.

You can get the free App for iPHONE and ANDROID or go to mamioneradio.com.

