-
Miami One Radio Presents A 'Leo Vela Weekend'
August 6, 2021 at 11:52 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Online station, MIAMI ONE RADIO, emulating classic POWER 96/MIAMI (1985-2000) and programmed by former WPOW (POWER 96)/MIAMI PD FUNK E FRANK WALSH has set up a special weekend of programming. MIAMI ONE RADIO has a LEO VELA WEEKEND set for this weekend. This celebrates LEO VELA's return after a lengthy MIAMI hospital stay. Throughout the weekend, you'll hear clips from his days on MIAMI radio and some from his time at KTSA/SAN ANTONIO.
You can get the free App for iPHONE and ANDROID or go to mamioneradio.com.