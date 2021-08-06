Smith (Photo:Charlotte Thompson Red Umbrella P.R.)

BIG LOUD RECORDS has signed CANADIAN Country artist DALLAS SMITH, who is already managed by BIG LOUD MANAGEMENT, to a global recording agreement. Additionally, SMITH -- a CCMA Awards Entertainer of the Year and two-time JUNO Award winner -- expands his entrepreneurial footprint as his LOCAL HAY RECORDS (headed by SMITH and record producer SCOTT COOKE), and BIG LOUD RECORDS form the joint venture label imprint. LOCAL HAY will focus on cultivating Canadian recording artists.

SMITH previously was signed to VANCOUVER-based indie 604 RECORDS.

BIG LOUD RECORDS Partner JOEY MOI said, “We are enormously proud to embark on the next chapter of DALLAS’ career alongside him. DALLAS is a day-one guy for me in what is truly an incomparable musical union and friendship that spans more than two decades. With new music ahead that truly has no borders, I can only imagine what DALLAS will achieve in the years to come and know for certain it’s a freight train that we all want to be on.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to continue and expand our working relationship with DALLAS SMITH,” shared BIG LOUD CEO/Partner SETH ENGLAND. “DALLAS was the first Country artist JOEY and I ever worked on together in 2010. We’ve had the pleasure of watching him quickly become CANADA’s biggest Country star, and we look forward to helping him grow his footprint globally.”

SMITH will release his first new music since the release of “Some Things Never Change” (feat. HARDY) under BIG LOUD RECORDS this fall.

