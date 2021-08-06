Live Nation's Michael Rapino (Photo: LinkedIn)

Although they will not mandate it themselves, LIVE NATION CEO MICHAEL RAPINO says the company will be giving artists the power to mandate fans must show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test result.

The requirements were already put into effect at the recent LOLLAPALOOZA festival at GRANT PARK in CHICAGO, though there are fears the three-day event could turn out to be a super-spreader.

RAPINO said the following in an internal memo to the staff on FRIDAY (8/6), “We are working to ensure we are reopening in the best way possible for staff, artists, crew, fans and communities at large. Our teams have worked together to put new processes in place so that artists doing shows with LIVE NATION in the U.S. can require all attendees and staff to be fully vaccinated or show a negative test result for entry, where permitted by law.”

The practice will only be allowed in 30 states, with 20 others prohibiting asking for or requiring vaccination proof.

Said LIVE NATION CFO JOE BERCHTOLD on a Q2 earnings call last week, “I think what we’re seeing is a shift to increasing requirements for entry of either tested or fully vaccinated. We had that at last weekend's LOLLAPALOOZA and it was very successfully done. Over 90% of the people were fully vaccinated, which I think was a great signal in terms of people’s commitment and support of being vaccinated in order to go to these shows.”

LIVE NATION will also demand its staff be vaccinated to enter an event, venue or office, starting OCTOBER 4th, when the company will open its doors for flex work..

Added RAPINO, “Our business and our industry is about uniting people and vaccines are one of the greatest tools for making sure that everyone can continue to enjoy live music together.”

