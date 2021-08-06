Canceled

BOHEMIAN LIGHT MUSIC FESTIVAL, a music event orginally scheduled for AUGUST 14th-15th in FORT COLLINS, CO, has made the difficult decision to cancel.

BOHEMIAN NIGHTS shares the gift of live COLORADO music with the local community.

BOHEMIAN LIGHT will offer a livestream of select festival performances on both days in place of the in-person festival. Details on how to access the livestream will be made available at the bohemianlightfestival.org festival website in advance of the livestream weekend.

