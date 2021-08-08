Farrel

Longtime SOUTH FLORIDA radio talk host DICK FARREL died last WEDNESDAY (8/4) from COVID-19, three days after his 65th birthday. FARREL's death became national news over the weekend in light of his fierce opposition to vaccinations and his promulgating right-wing theories about the virus and allegations against Dr. ANTHONY FAUCI on social media. Friends of FARREL posted messages on FACEBOOK noting that a repentant FARREL texted them to get the vaccination just before his death.

FARREL (real name FARREL LEVITT), most recently reporting for NEWSMAX, hosted at WRLB/LONG BRANCH, NJ, WTHE-A/MINEOLA, LONG ISLAND, NY, WGBB-A/FREEPORT, LONG ISLAND, NY, WBQW-A/SCRANTON, and WVIP/MOUNT KISCO, NY before heading south to host at WJNO-A, WPBR-A, WDJA-A, WBZT-A, and WSVU-A/WEST PALM BEACH, WIOD-A/MIAMI, and WJUP and WFLN-A/ARCADIA, FL. He also hosted at WCTC-A/NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ. FARREL ran for PALM BEACH County Commissioner in 2006, finishing third in a five-candidate primary, and briefly ran for a FLORIDA state House seat in 2008 but pulle out of the race early.

Services will be held for FARREL at BETH ISRAEL BOYNTON BEACH CHAPEL on FRIDAY (8/13) at 1:30 (ET).

