Sean Garrett (Photo: Joe Seer / Shutterstock.com)

Hit record producer SEAN GARRETT, who has worked with CIARA, NICKI MINAJ, USHER and PUSSYCAT DOLLS, has decided to launch a record label and "Star Search' talent hunt.

Along with music executive MAX GOUSSE, GARRETT co-founded a new record label, HEY YOUNG WORLD.

GARRETT is teaming with iHEARTRADIO to find a diverse crop of fresh talent in five different categories -- pop, R&B, hip-hop, LATIN and country -- and all you need to do is submit a video.

From there, the contest will enter a top 30 phase in which the finalists will perform live in front of SEAN and other judges ... with five record deals at stake.









