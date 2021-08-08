-
Producer Sean Garrett Anounces New Record Label, Star Search Contest
by Roy Trakin
August 9, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
Hit record producer SEAN GARRETT, who has worked with CIARA, NICKI MINAJ, USHER and PUSSYCAT DOLLS, has decided to launch a record label and "Star Search' talent hunt.
Along with music executive MAX GOUSSE, GARRETT co-founded a new record label, HEY YOUNG WORLD.
GARRETT is teaming with iHEARTRADIO to find a diverse crop of fresh talent in five different categories -- pop, R&B, hip-hop, LATIN and country -- and all you need to do is submit a video.
From there, the contest will enter a top 30 phase in which the finalists will perform live in front of SEAN and other judges ... with five record deals at stake.