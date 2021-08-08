Kanye West: Aiming For A Showdown? (Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

Another FRIDAY has passed without KANYE WEST's long-delayed "Donda" album. It had been scheduled for JULY 2020, JULY 23rd, 2021, AUGUST 6th, now it's reportedly AUGUST 13th (or maybe the 15th), with date changes spotted on iTUNES and APPLE MUSIC.

WEST has already held a pair of elaborate listening events at ATLANTA's MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM, but continues to tinker with the record in his own strive towards perfectionism..

Industry sources say WEST is waiting for DRAKE to announce a release date for his own long-delayed new album, “Certified Lover Boy” — which the Canadian rapper has promised will be out by the end of the summer. Last time KANYE faced off like this was 2007 with his own "Graduation" going head to head with 50's "Curtis," dropping on 9/11 no less.

After a spirited run-up to release day, WEST posted 957,000 copies of "Graduation," with 50 CENT's "Curtis" moving 691,000, per NIELSEN SOUNDSCAN.

« see more Net News