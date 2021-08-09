Exclusive Analysis From Anthony Acampora

Top 40: Rodrigo Holds Top Two Spots; Kid/Justin Nearing Top 5; Marshmello/Jonas, Regard/Troye/Tate Top 10; Bruno/Anderson Top Debut

* OLIVIA RODRIGO spends a 3rd week at #1 with "good 4 u" while "deja vu" jumps to #2 - giving her the top 2 songs on the chart

* THE KID LAROI & JUSTIN BIEBER are nearing the top 5 in their fifth week on the chart with "Stay," moving 9*-6* and are +1295 spins

* MARSHMELLO & JONAS BROTHERS enter the top 10 with "Leave Before You Love Me," rising 12*-8*

* REGARD, TROYE SIVAN, and TATE MCRAE go top 10 as well with "You," up 11*-10*

* CAMILA CABELLO is up 1270 spins, as she moves to 19* with "Don't Go Yet"

* LIL NAS X & JACK HARLOW surge 32*-23* with "INDUSTRY BABY," up 2193 spins

* BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON PAAK and SILK SONIC score the top debut at 27* with "Skate" - up 2072 spins

* THE WEEKND comes aboard at 29* with "Take My Breath" with 2171 spins

* DIXIE enters at 37* with "Psycho," featuring RUBI ROSE

* ALESSIA CARA comes aboard at 39* with "Sweet Dream"

* The final debut at 40* is from SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA with "Lifetime," featuring TY DOLLA $IGN

Rhythmic: Roddy Ricch Holds #1; Khaled/Lil Baby/DaBaby, T-Pain & Kehlani Top 5; Megan, Post Top 10

* RODDY RICCH grabs a 3rd week at #1 with "Late At Night"

* DJ KHALED goes top 5 with "Every Chance I Get," featuring LIL BABY and DABABY, up 6*-4* at +229 spins

* T-PAIN and KEHLANI go top 5 as well with "I Like Dat" moving 7*-5* and +390 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION enters the top 10, moving 11*-9* with "Thot Sh*t," and is +453 spins

* POST MALONE leaps 12*-10* to also go top 10 with "Motley Crew," and is up 276 spins

* POP SMOKE goes top 20 with "Demeanor," featuring DUA LIPA, up 21*-20* and +288 spins

* LIL NAS X and JACK HARLOW soar 36*-21* with "INDUSTRY BABY," and is +942 spins

* BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON.PAAK AND SILK SONIC debut at 25* with "Skate" at +936 spins

* POP SMOKE and CHRIS BROWN leap 37*-28* with "Woo Baby," up 420 spins

* CAPELLA GREY debuts at 31* with "Gyalis" - up 248 spins

* THE KID LAROI and JUSTIN BIEBER enter at 36* with "Stay"

* BLUEFACE & OG BOBBY debut at 37* with "Outside (Better Days)"

* MOZZY, YG, and BLXST enter at 38* with "Perfect Timing"

* BELLY, THE WEEKND, and YOUNG THUG debut at 39* with "Better Believe"

* The final debut at 40* is "Take My Breath" by the WEEKND

Urban: Roddy Ricch New #1; Rod Wave Runner Up; Moneybagg Yo Top 5; Megan Top 10; Brent Faiyaz/Drake Top 15

* RODDY RICCH scores a dual chart topper as "Late At Night" moves 2*-1* and is +648 spins

* ROD WAVE is the new runner up as he goes 5*-2* with "Tombstone," up 750 spins

* MONEYBAGG YO goes top 5 with "Wockesha," surging 8*-4* and is up 767 spins

* MEGAN THEE STALLION hits the top 10 at Urban as well with "Thot Sh*t," up 12*-9* and is +421 spins

* BRENT FAIYAZ is top 15, moving 18*-14* with "Wasting Time," featuring DRAKE - up 577 spins

* T-PAIN & KEHLANI go top 20 with "I Like Dat," up 21*-18* and +211 spins

* YUNG BLEU and CHRIS BROWN go 22*-19* with "Baddest," up 270 spins

* FRENCH MONTANA has the third new entry to the top 20 with "FWMGAB," up 23*-20* at +125 spins

* NORMANI and CARDI B vault 37*-26* with "Wild Side," up 495 spins

* BLXST scores the top debut at 33* with "Chosen," featuring TY DOLLA $IGN and TYGA - up 208 spins

* KAYLA NICOLE enters at 36* with "Bundles," featuring TAYLOR GIRLZ, up 195 spins

* CAPELLA GREY scores a debut at Urban too at 37* with "Gyalis," at +313 spins

* POST MALONE debuts at 38* with "Motley Crew"

* POP SMOKE and CHRIS BROWN is the final new entry at 39* with "Woo Baby," up 447 spins

Hot AC: Dua Lipa Remains #1; Sheeran Runner Up; Olivia 'Good' Top 5; Bruno/Anderson/Silk Sonic Top Debut

* DUA LIPA's "Levitating" remains atop Hot AC

* ED SHEERAN's "Bad Habits" is in the runner up spot, moving 3*-2* and are +525 spins

* OLIVIA RODRIGO goes top 5 with "good 4 u," moving 7*-5* and is +306 spins

* There was not a lot of chart position movement inside the top 20

* However, four songs were up over 200 spins

* DUNCAN LAURENCE was +211 at 10* with "Arcade"

* OLIVIA RODRIGO's "deja vu" was +204 at 11*

* DOJA CAT was +210 at 13* with "Kiss Me More," featuring SZA

* MAROON 5 are up 264 spins at 17* with "Lost"

* THE KID LAROI & JUSTIN BIEBER move 24*-22* with "Stay," up 340 spins

* DUA LIPA is top 25 with "Love Again," up 27*-24* and is +252 spins

* BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON.PAAK and SOUL SONIC land the top debut here as well with "Skate" at 29* at +538 spins

* THE WEEKND enters at 31* with "Take My Breath" an is +450 spins

* TATE MCRAE X KHALID debut at 39* with "working," up 59 spins

Active Rock: All Good Things New #1; Zero 9:36 Runner Up; Mammoth WVH Top 5; Daughtry Top 10

* ALL GOOD THINGS take over the top spot, moving 2*-1* with "For The Glory," up 96 spins

* ZERO 9:36 are the runner up, jumping 4*-2* with "Adrenaline," and is +62 spins

* MAMMOTH WVH go top 5 with "Don't Back Down," rising 6*-5* are +68 spins

* DAUGHTRY go top 10 with "Heavy Is The Crown," climbing 13*-10* an is +81 spins

* POP EVIL go top 15 with "Survivor," moving 17*-14* and is +83 spins

* BEARTOOTH also go top 15 with "The Past Is Dead"

* SEETHER are top 20 with "Wasteland," rising 22*-18* and it's +162 spins

* AYRON JONES goes 38*-29* with "Supercharged," up 115 spins

* DROPOUT KINGS debut at 37* with "Virus," featuring SHAYLEY BOURGET

* BLACK STONE CHERRY enters at 39* with "Give Me One Reason"

* GRETA VAN FLEET debut at 40* with "Built By Nations"

Alternative: Weezer Hold Top Spot; Twenty One Pilots Top 3; Imagine Dragons Top 15

* WEEZER hold the top spot for a 4th week with "All My Favorite Songs"

* TWENTY ONE PILOTS go top 3 with "Saturday," up 5*-3* and are +221 spins

* IMAGINE DRAGONS go top 15 with "Wrecked," leaping 16*-14* and are +121 spins

* FOO FIGHTERS move 19*-17* with "Making A Fire" at +120 spins

* BILLIE EILISH is up 111 spins with "NDA" and is up 25*-22*

* WALK THE MOON go 29*-24* with "Can You Handle My Love?," up 125 spins

* RUFUS DU SOL debuts at 39* with "Alive" and is +266 spins

Triple A: Lorde Holds Top Spot; Foo Fighters Top 5; Gang Of Youths, Milky Chance Top 15; Lord Huron Top 20

* LORDE holds the top spot with "Solar Power" for a 3rd week

* FOO FIGHTERS enter the top 5 with "Making A Fire," up 6*-5*

* GANG OF YOUTHS leap 18*-14* and are top 15 with "the angel of 8th ave," up 59 spins

* MILKY CHANCE also hits the top 15 with "Colorado"

* LORD HURON goes top 20 with "Mine Forever," moving 23*-20* with a +43 spins

* MARTIN GARRIX debuts at 24* with "We Are The People," featuring BONO and THE EDGE

* BLACK KEYS enters at 29* with "Poor Boy A Long Way From Home"

