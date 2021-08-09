Distributing Audiologger

BENZTOWN has partnered with TRACY JOHNSON MEDIA GROUP to market and distribute to U.S. radio stations AUDIOLOGGER, a new streamlined and intuitive audiologging app.

AUDIOLOGGER was developed by BELGIAN radio broadcaster ALAIN CLAISE, and is currently used on over 250 stations worldwide. The app is now available to stations from BENZTOWN at a special introductory rate.

With AUDIOLOGGER, all station staff can instantly access, manage, and share audio for any station in the world. Broadcasters can access audio for airchecks. The sales team can send proof of performance audio and live reads to advertisers without filling out a production request. And stations can even convert any audio segment into attention-getting videos to post online with just a couple of clicks.

« see more Net News