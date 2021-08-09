-
Music & Radio Industry Veteran 'Cie Cie' Wilson-McGhee Laid To Rest
by Sam Weaver
August 9, 2021 at 7:12 AM (PT)
ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family and friends of music industry veteran "CIE CIE" WILSON-MCGHEE who recently died (7/24). The 62 year-old died from breast cancer.
Services were held SATURDAY (8/7) at the DIVINE FAITH MINISTRIES INTERNATIONAL in JONESBORO, GA (ATLANTA suburb). She was buried at FORREST HILLS MEMORIAL GARDENS cemetery.
Three years ago, she wrote "Renew You, From Frazzled to Fabulous," a book to help women redefine their priorities in life. In the book, MCGHEE described how she had overcome breast cancer in 2013 when it went into remission.
Her Work & Philanthropic History Included:
- WEA/WARNER RECORDS/ATLANTA -15 years (Nat’l Sales Asst., Nat'l Promotions Coordinator/Urban)
- UNIVERSOUL CIRCUS (promotions, radio, & television production)
- WIGO/ATLANTA
- WAOK/ATLANTA
- URBAN ONE/RADIO ONE WPZE (PRAISE 102.5)/ATLANTA Promotion Dir. (co-created the annual PRAISE IN THE PARK GOSPEL CONCERT);
- City of RIVERDALE, GA Dir./Cultural Affairs (co-created THE SOUTH CITY CONCERT SERIES)
- Owner/CONCERT DIVA (promoted shows, consulted, booked acts)
- PRETTIEST ME FOUNDATION Founder (connecting breast cancer survivors with organizations that help with the after-effects of the disease)
- LIVING LEGENDS FOUNDATION (LLF) Golf Coordinator for the A.D WASHINGTON GOLF TOURNAMENT (recently featured in the LLF website series "AND THE BEAT GOES ON")
- City of STOCKBRIDGE, GA Events Mgr. (Until her death)