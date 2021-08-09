R.I.P. Carole "Cie Cie" Wilson-McGhee

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family and friends of music industry veteran "CIE CIE" WILSON-MCGHEE who recently died (7/24). The 62 year-old died from breast cancer.

Services were held SATURDAY (8/7) at the DIVINE FAITH MINISTRIES INTERNATIONAL in JONESBORO, GA (ATLANTA suburb). She was buried at FORREST HILLS MEMORIAL GARDENS cemetery.

Three years ago, she wrote "Renew You, From Frazzled to Fabulous," a book to help women redefine their priorities in life. In the book, MCGHEE described how she had overcome breast cancer in 2013 when it went into remission.

Her Work & Philanthropic History Included:

WEA/WARNER RECORDS/ATLANTA -15 years (Nat’l Sales Asst., Nat'l Promotions Coordinator/Urban)

-15 years (Nat’l Sales Asst., Nat'l Promotions Coordinator/Urban) UNIVERSOUL CIRCUS (promotions, radio, & television production)

(promotions, radio, & television production) WIGO /ATLANTA

/ATLANTA WAOK /ATLANTA

/ATLANTA URBAN ONE/RADIO ONE WPZE (PRAISE 102.5)/ATLANTA Promotion Dir. (co-created the annual PRAISE IN THE PARK GOSPEL CONCERT);

Promotion Dir. (co-created the annual PRAISE IN THE PARK GOSPEL CONCERT); City of RIVERDALE, GA Dir./Cultural Affairs (co-created THE SOUTH CITY CONCERT SERIES)

Dir./Cultural Affairs (co-created THE SOUTH CITY CONCERT SERIES) Owner/ CONCERT DIVA (promoted shows, consulted, booked acts)

(promoted shows, consulted, booked acts) PRETTIEST ME FOUNDATION Founder (connecting breast cancer survivors with organizations that help with the after-effects of the disease)

Founder (connecting breast cancer survivors with organizations that help with the after-effects of the disease) LIVING LEGENDS FOUNDATION (LLF) Golf Coordinator for the A.D WASHINGTON GOLF TOURNAMENT (recently featured in the LLF website series "AND THE BEAT GOES ON")

Golf Coordinator for the A.D WASHINGTON GOLF TOURNAMENT (recently featured in the LLF website series "AND THE BEAT GOES ON") City of STOCKBRIDGE, GA Events Mgr. (Until her death)

« see more Net News