Top 10

INDEED rose to the top of MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for AUGUST 2-8, with PROGRESSIVE moving up from fourth to second and BABBEL up from sixth to third.. LOWE'S, last week's top advertiser, fell to seventh place. iHEARTMEDIA promos took the fourth and fifth slots, for the "MURDER IN ILLINOIS" podcast and the iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL, respectively.

The top 10:

INDEED (#2 last week; 53194 instances) PROGRESSIVE (#4; 48809) BABBEL (#6; 45967) MURDER IN ILLINOIS PODCAST (#5; 45532) iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (#12; 33757) GEICO (#9; 33435) LOWE'S (#1; 31991) GRAINGER (--; 31115) CAPITAL ONE (#11; 27417) WENDY'S (#30; 27346)

