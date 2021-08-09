Wade (Photo: David McClister)

ARISTA NASHVILLE has signed singer/songwriter MORGAN WADE, and plans to release a single, "Wilder Days," to Country radio this fall.

“There always a bit of reserve when going to a major label from an independent one - there’s worry that your creativity will be stripped away," said WADE. "I don’t feel that at all with SONY. If anything, I’m more inspired than ever. SONY and ARISTA see my vision and want to work hard with me to share that vision. I feel at home.”

The signing continues a busy few months for the VIRGINIA native, who signed a publishing deal with UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE in JUNE (NET NEWS 6/30). She is also represented by HILLPEOPLE ARTIST MANAGEMENT and WME.

WADE released her debut album, “Reckless," via THIRTY TIGERS earlier this year, for which she wrote all 10 tracks. She continues touring this week, playing Rock the South (8/13) in CULLMAN, AL.

