Schedule Changes

GOW MEDIA Sports KFNC-K223CW (ESPN 97,5 & 92.5)/HOUSTON is shuffling its lineup with a new afternoon show and some other host moves.

Effective AUGUST 16th, a new afternoon show, "THE WHEELHOUSE," hosted by SPORTSMAP RADIO host JAKE ASMAN, OUTKICK podcaster and ASMAN's former SPORTSMAP RADIO co-host CODY STOOTS, and former GREATER AUSTIN RADIO Sports KTXX (104.9 THE HORN)/AUSTIN host BRAD KELLNER, will take over the 3-7p (CT) weekday slot from FRED FAOUR, who continues with the station in a new role as sports betting analyst. CHARLIE PALLILO's show moves an hour earlier to the 10a-noon slot, and midday host JOEL BLANK will get a co-host in UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON men's basketball radio voice JEREMY BRANHAM, billed as "THE KILLER B'S." The morning show "THE BENCH" with LANCE ZIERLEIN and JOHN GRANATO and the evening show with PATRICK CREIGHTON continue in the lineup.

“We’re thrilled about the new local lineup”, said GM TODD FARQUHARSON. “We’ve added some new voices to a lineup of proven all-stars. It’s going to be great sports talk with a lot of fun.”

On FAOUR's new role, CEO DAVID GOW said, "FRED has a deep connection with our listeners, and will continue to be an important part of our on-air team. He will also lead the development of a new online offering that we’ll be launching soon.”

