Weekly Data

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for AUGUST 2-8 showed downloads increasing 1% from the previous week but remaining down 16% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from AUGUST 3, 2020 to AUGUST 8, 2021 was -21% for Arts, -31% for Business, +4% for Comedy, -54% for Education, -21% for History, -20% for News, -18% for Science, -26% for Society & Culture, -11% for Sports, and +28% for True Crime.

Week-to-week growth in 2021 was -1% for Arts, 0% for Business, +6% for Comedy, +14% for Education, +11% for History, 0% for News, +2% for Science, +2% for Society & Culture, 0% for Sports, and -4% for True Crime.

« see more Net News