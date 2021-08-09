New Spot On The Dial

With HORIZON BROADCASTING selling Sports WTSM (97.9 ESPN)/WOODVILLE-TALLAHASSEE, FL to RADIO TRAINING NETWORK and the pending flip of that station to the Contemporary Christian JOY FM format, afternoon host JEFF CAMERON has moved to crosstown MAGIC BROADCASTING News-Talk WVFT (REAL TALK 93.3) for 1-3p (ET).

CAMERON's show is also streaming at RIVALS.COM's WARCHANT.COM website on FLORIDA STATE sports, where CAMERON has also brought his weekly "SEMINOLE HEADLINES" show co-hosted by WARCHANT's IRA SCHOFFEL and COREY CLARK.

"I'm so incredibly excited that JEFF CAMERON is joining the team," said WARCHANT founder GENE WILLIAMS. "Being one of the iconic voices in FLORIDA STATE sports, he completes the ultimate dream team at WARCHANT.COM. With his passion for FSU, great sense of humor and two decades of experience covering the SEMINOLES, his addition to the team is a tremendous boon for our subscribers."

