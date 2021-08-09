Libby Nolan

LIBBY NOLAN has been named SVP/Sales for iHEARTMEDIA/ST. LOUIS. She'll oversee sales for the cluster's Classic Hits KLOU, Country KSD (93.7 THE BULL), Top 40 KSLZ (Z107.7), R&B KMJM (MAJIC 104.9), Hip Hop & R&B KATZ-F (100.3 THE BEAT), Gospel KATZ-A (HALLELUJAH 1600) and News KATZ-HD2-W279AQ (BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK's BIN103.7). NOLAN reports to Market Pres. JOHN R. BECK JR.

NOLAN joins iHEARTMEDIA from ZIMMER/SPRINGFIELD, MO, where she was VP and Dir./Sales. NOLAN also spent nearly 10 years with EMMIS/ST. LOUIS as an AE, INCITE Director and as GSM.

BECK commented, "I am very excited to have LIBBY on our team. Her diverse background and leadership skills are a perfect match for the amazing things we have to look forward to at iHEART ST. LOUIS."

NOLAN added, "I am thrilled to return to my roots in ST. LOUIS, reestablish old alliances and form new partnerships on behalf of iHEARTMEDIA. Both JOHN and I have a long history of building best in class culture and award-winning teams, and I’m honored to help lead our sales team and our clients to even greater success."

