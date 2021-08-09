Violation Warning

The lights were on but the FCC says nobody was home at two PALM SPRINGS-area FM translators, resulting in Notices of Violation against the licensee.

The NOVs were issued to MAJOR MARKET RADIO after a Commission Enforcement Bureau agent noted that K238AK and K251BX/PALM DESERT, CA were transmitting a carrier and RDS information but no audio and no identification. Primary station KRCK/MECCA, CA was off the air at the time while its ownership was the subject of a court battle between former owner ED STOLZ, receiver LARRY PATRICK, and buyer VCY AMERICA.

The licensee has 20 days from the date of the notices (AUGUST 5th) to respond, after which the Commission will decide whether to issue a fine, admonish the licensee, or do nothing.

