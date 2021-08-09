Home Of The Titans

BLARNEY STONE BROADCASTING Rock WWMN (Q100 ON 106.3 FM)/TRAVERSE CITY, MI (simulcast of WQON (Q100)GRAYLING, MI) will air TRAVERSE CITY WEST HIGH SCHOOL football, boys’ basketball, and select girls’ basketball games this season, the first time the school's games will be on the radio in over 15 years. TOM DEVITT and RICH CAULKINS will call the games for Q100 ON 106.3 FM.

“The opportunity to bring all the excitement and tremendous athletic efforts of the students of TRAVERSE CITY WEST to an audience that cannot travel to the games is a community service BLARNEY STONE BROADCASTING is proud to deliver in the TRAVERSE CITY market,” said Pres. SHERYL COYNE. “We will also be podcasting the games on our website: q100-fm.com.”

“What a great opportunity to celebrate our student athletes, teams and coaches,” said TC WEST Athletic Dir./Ass't. Principal JASON CARMIEN. “WEST is looking forward to this partnership and expanding the TITAN Athletics brand.”

