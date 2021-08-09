Promotions

SKYVIEW NETWORKS has promoted some of its key managers in its business development department. Along with the previously-reported appointment of MATT SAMMON as Manager/Business Development and Strategy (NET NEWS 7/28), Dir./Business Development SAM ZELASKO has been upped to Senior Dir./Business Development; Dir./Business Services AARON MELLIS has been named Exec. Dir./Business Services; and VP/Business Operations RYAN BALLARD is now overseeing SKYVIEW's software development, IT, operations and business services.

“We have cultivated a high-performing team that continually identifies compelling growth opportunities to expand our reach and range of services, delivering revenue for our company and for our partners,” said Pres./COO STEVE JONES. “Their ability to think critically in developing specialized solutions keeps us at the forefront of the industry and we are enthusiastic to see further accomplishments in their new roles.”

“I am pleased in the continued strength and advancement of our team, which is charged with making significant additions to our client and services portfolio to advance our growth trajectory” said CEO KEN THEILE. “This team is laser-focused on delivering impactful results and I am beyond proud of the effort and determination RYAN, SAM, AARON and MATT bring to SKYVIEW.”

