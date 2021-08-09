Center Stage With The Stars

CENTER STAGE MAGAZINE has formed a new partnership with COUNTRY ROAD TV to create the new series “Center Stage With The Stars.” The 10-episode series, hosted by the magazine's MISSY WOLF, will include interviews, behind-the-scenes and backstage content, along with stories from artists including THE OAK RIDGE BOYS, T. GRAHAM BROWN, JOHN BERRY, COLLIN RAYE, T.G. SHEPARD, B.J. THOMAS, LEE GREENWOOD and more.

“We're very excited to have the opportunity to work with COUNTRY ROAD TV and share some of our most memorable interviews," said WOLF. "We hope the COUNTRY ROAD TV viewers enjoy watching these as much as we enjoyed filming them, and we look forward to doing more together in the future."

