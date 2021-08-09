Amado

JOSEPH AMADO will join the MAX MEDIA of HAMPTON ROADS, VA team as Dir./Promotions and Marketing, effective MONDAY, AUGUST 30th. The five-station cluster includes Country WGH-F (97.3 THE EAGLE), Top 40 WVHT (Hot 100), Classic Hits WVBW (92.9 THE WAVE), Sports WVSP (94.1 ESPN) and Talk WGH-A (MONEY TALK).

AMADO arrives from his recent position as Promotions Dir. for SUMMITMEDIA's RICHMOND, VA stations, which include Country WKHK (K95), WURV (103.7 YOUR VARIETY), WKLR (CLASSIC ROCK 96.5), WJSR (AWESOME 100.9), WURV HD2 (ESPN RICHMOND) and WKHK HD2 (G104.3).

"We launched a nationwide search to find a promotions warrior that would help us win and found him right in our backyard," said MAX MEDIA VP/Operations and Programming EDDIE HASKELL. "JOE has years of experience with a cluster I highly respect, and his knowledge of the market will be a huge asset as he hits the ground running."

"I am extremely excited to join this incredible team and the opportunity to work with these amazing stations," said AMADO. "I can’t wait to join the MAX MEDIA family!"

« see more Net News