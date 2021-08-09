Stan Foreman, R.I.P.

ALL ACCESS is saddened to report that longtime promotion rep in the PACIFIC NW, STAN FOREMAN, has passed away. He’d moved to LA QUINTA, CA some years back.

From STAN’s LINKED-IN page:

“Worked in Top 40 radio fifteen years from 1960 to 1975. During those years also was involved with concert promotion and dances, built and owned a live music club, and was the leader of a very popular regional rock band. Entered the record business in '75 working at ABC RECORDS & TAPES in SEATTLE then joined CAPITOL RECORDS HOLLYWOOD in '76 where I spent the next 22 years as a promotion and marketing executive with not only West Coast responsibilities but also many Top 40 radio stations around the country in selected large markets.

“Artists I worked closely with included PAUL McCARTNEY, BOB SEGER, BONNIE RAITT, STEVE MILLER, DURAN DURAN, TINA TURNER, HEART, DONNIE OSMOND, ANN MURRAY, GARTH BROOKS, DAVE KOZ, RICK NELSON, RADIOHEAD, DAVE GROHL & FOO FIGHTERS and many others.

“I retired from CAPITOL and the full-time music business in 1998. Currently living in the COACHELLA VALLEY (LA QUINTA, CA) where I am involved in entertainment working with many of the upscale private country clubs providing live music as a solo act (keyboards and vocals) and also with my four-piece band THE ROAD RUNNERS playing Classic Rock, Blues, and oldies. Also booking musical talent for local country clubs, music venues, private and corporate events.”

STAN had most recently been CEO of STAN THE MAN MUSIC.

