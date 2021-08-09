Spears Request Denied (Photo: Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

A Judge has denied BRITNEY SPEARS' attorney's request to expedite her next hearing, regarding the suspension and removal of the singer’s father, JAMIE SPEARS, from her Conservatorship. The hearing remains set for SEPTEMBER 29th despite her attorney, MATHEW ROSENGART's request filed last week, stating such a move would be in the best interest of his client. On Monday morning (8/9), the court ordered that ROSENGART’s petition has been denied without prejudice.

According to VARIETY, ROSENGART was asking to move up the original date, arguing that “every day matters,” in his effort to remove or immediately suspend SPEARS’ father as conservator of her estate. The attorney had suggested advancing the hearing by a month in late AUGUST.





« see more Net News