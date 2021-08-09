Lange

MIKE LANGE has officially retired as radio voice of the PITTSBURGH PENGUINS. LANGE, 73, who sat out most of last season due to the pandemic but called two home games at the end of the season and two playoff games, had called PENGUINS games for 46 years and five STANLEY CUPs. He was honored with the HOCKEY HALL OF FAME's FOSTER HEWITT Award in 2001. JOSH GETZOFF will take over as primary play-by-play announcer for the PENGUINS after calling road games for three seasons and home games as LANGE's substitute for the last two.

"There are so many people to thank along the way," said LANGE in a statement issued MONDAY (8/9). "From the terrific personnel at the arena all these years, ownership including the smaller investors who took a chance on this franchise, players who make it all possible and the management and all the staff members who are so memorable to me. I am very grateful for the chance to meet and work with you over the years. And to the fans: what a trip we had together. So many contributing to the broadcasts and listening night after night. Always made me 'Smile Like a Butcher's Dog.' God Bless."

"MIKE is a broadcasting legend, not just in PITTSBURGH but in all of sports," said PENGUINS Pres./CEO DAVID MOREHOUSE. "He is respected and admired by all, including our ownership, players and management and executive team. MIKE's clever phrases and goal calls are synonymous with the most iconic moments in PENGUINS history. Although he is stepping away from the booth, he remains a huge part of the PENGUINS family and we look forward to hearing his voice for years to come."

