Owen (Photo: Robby Klein)

Congratulations to BIG LOUD RECORDS' JAKE OWEN, who earned 84 MEDIABASE adds this week with his new single, "Best Thing Since Backroads," making it the most-added song at Country radio this week.

Kudos to BIG LOUD SVP/Promotion STACY BLYTHE, VP/Promotion ALI MATKOSKY, Dir./National Promotion TYLER WAUGH, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion SARAH HEADLEY, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion NIKKI WOOD, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion DAVE KIRTH, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion JOHN D'AMICO, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion BRITTANI KOSTER, Coord./Promotion KELLEY BROCK, Coord./Data & Analytics AUBREY WILSON and Executive Asst. DELANEY ROGERS.

