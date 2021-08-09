Forever And Ever

FOREVER MEDIA's 29 radio stations have been added to FOCUS360's radio sales markets. The stations are located in the PITTSBURGH, WILMINGTON, DE, SALISBURY-OCEAN CITY/DELMARVA, YORK, OA, LEBANON, PA, JOHNSTOWN, PA, ALTOONA, PA, STATE COLLEGE, PA, CUMBERLAND, MD, WHEELING, WV, and NORTHWEST PENNSYLVANIA areas. FOCUS360 will include the FOREVER stations in its JELLI PLUS networks.

FOCUS360 CEO PHIL BROWN said, “I’m elated to welcome such a storied media company to our JELLI PLUS lineups. FOREVER MEDIA covers some of the largest markets on the east coast with incredible brands that super-serve their local audience. I’m honored that they have given us the opportunity to share that relationship with our advertising partners.”

