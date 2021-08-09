Howlin' At The Moon

WALTER YETNIKOFF, a larger-than-life record label executive at CBS RECORDS, who led the label as President/CEO from 1975-1990 when it was the most powerful in the business with acts like MICHAEL JACKSON, THE ROLLING STONES, BILLY JOEL, BARBRA STREISAND, PAUL McCARTNEY and BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, died SUNDAY night at the age of 88.

Born AUGUST 11th, 1933, in the mostly Jewish BROWNSVILLE section of BROOKLYN, NY, YETNIKOFF described his childhood as “extremely painful,” having been abused by his father.

The man whose YIDDISH nickname was VELVEL joined CBS RECORDS in 1961 as an in-house attorney, at the behest of fellow lawyer and friend CLIVE DAVIS, serving as general counsel of CBS RECORDS’ legal department. Together with HARVEY SCHEIN, he formed CBS/SONY, a JAPANESE joint venture which became highly profitable under AKIO MORITA and NORIO OHGA, helping plant the seeds for SONY’s eventual acquisition of CBS in 1988. YETNIKOFF was then named CBS RECORDS INTERNATIONAL President, a post he occupied from 1971 to 1975, growing the company’s overseas operations substantially under his guidance. In 1975, PALEY named him President/CEO of CBS RECORDS following the dismissal of CLIVE DAVIS in 1972, who was replaced by former head GODDARD LIEBERSON, then YETNIKOFF.

Under the volatile, garrulous YETNIKOFF, CBS RECORDS signed JAMES TAYLOR and PAUL McCARTNEY away from WB and EMI, respectively. WALTER’s 50th birthday party in 1983 drew a who’s-who of celebrities, including MICK JAGGER, BILLY JOEL, CHRISTIE BRINKLEY and AHMET ERTEGUN.

YETNIKOFF was the most powerful figure in the record business, a hard-working, hard-partier during a time of immense profits. He became known for forcing MTV to break the color barrier and play MICHAEL JACKSON’s “Billie Jean,” threatening to withhold all his other artists if the fledgling music network refused to comply. While at the helm of CBS, MICHAEL JACKSON – whom he had signed as a solo artist just three months after being named President/CEO on the recommendation of his A&R staff (he wanted to pass) – sold over 40 million copies of “Thriller.” Among the artists whose careers he launched: CYNDI LAUPER, “WEIRD AL” YANKOVIC and GLORIA ESTEFAN.

YETNIKOFF was instrumental in the deal to sell CBS RECORDS for $2 billion in JANUARY 1988, signing a two-year contract that reportedly included a $20 million bonus. Hiring his good friend and protege TOMMY MOTTOLA as President of Domestic Operations, YETNIKOFF resigned from the company in SEPTEMBER, 1990, blaming both MOTTOLA and attorney ALLEN GRUBMAN, two former close associates, for undermining him with the JAPANESE. He went on to run his own VELVEL RECORDS, ran COMMOTION RECORDS and tried to put together a MILES DAVIS biopic with WESLEY SNIPES.

YETNIKOFF penned his 2004 biography, “Howling At The Moon,” with co-writer DAVID RITZ. In the book, YETNIKOFF credits a CATHOLIC priest, Father VINCENT E. PUMA, with helping him recover from his addiction to alcohol and cocaine. He later became involved with PUMA’s EVA’S RECOVERY CENTER, a homeless shelter in PATERSON, NJ.

He is survived by his second wife, LYNDA.

