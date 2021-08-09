Curt Cruise

LOTUS COMMUNICATIONS Hot AC KPLZ (STAR 101.5)/SEATTLE is cranking it up with the announcement that former morning man CURT KRUSE returns to wakeups this WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 11th.

CRUISE will join the lineup featuring JILL TAYLOR in middays, and KENT & JEN in afternoons.

KPLZ PD KEN PHILLIPS told ALL ACCESS, "Nice to have STAR 101.5 back to doing what it does best. Live, local and fun with a variety of music to appeal to our audience!"

