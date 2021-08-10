BMI, Beasley Media Group And Xperi Partner

BMI, BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP and XPERI’s HD RADIO Technology have launched a limited-edition of BMI’s series, “How I Wrote That Song®,” featuring songwriters and producers from country, rock and R&B/hip-hop. Each episode of the 12-part series will give audiences an insider’s look into the creative process of writing and producing hit songs as well as the stories behind them.

Among the music creators included in the series, hosted by BRIAN IVES, are LAUREN ALAINA, CHRIS LANE, JOHN POPPER (BLUES TRAVELER), KEVIN GRIFFIN (BETTER THAN EZRA), OAK FELDER, MOOSKI and PARKER MCCOLLUM.

A new episode will air every two weeks on BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP radio stations across the country, with the video component posted on bbgi.com.

“After last year’s successful ‘Hundred Years of Radio’ project, BMI is thrilled to join forces again with longtime partners BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP and XPERI’s HD RADIO Technology for the launch of ‘How I Wrote That Song,’” said BMI VP/Creative-NASHVILLE CLAY BRADLEY. “Thanks to BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP and XPERI’s HD RADIO for giving our songwriters a platform to share their music and the stories behind how they created some of their biggest hit songs.”

