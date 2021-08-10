Caravella

EL DORADO BROADCASTERS' HDDAILYNEWS.COM reporter ANDREW CARAVELLA has been promoted to News Director of EL DORADO's radio stations in the VICTOR VALLEY, CA and YUMA, AZ markets, effective AUGUST 23rd. CARAVELLA has worked in radio at iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KFI-A/LOS ANGELES and BROADCAST MANAGEMENT SERVICES News-Talk KCAA-A/SAN BERNARDINO, CA and in TV at PBS affiliate KVCR-TV/SAN BERNARDINO and independent KVVB-LP/LUCERNE VALLEY, CA. He will continue to write for HDDAILYNEWS.COM.

“ANDREW is doing a excellent job of gathering and covering news of local importance in our market” said Exec. Pres. CHRIS FLEMING. “It makes sense to expand our coverage to YUMA, ARIZONA, while devoting more time and effort to our local news product serving the HIGH DESERT.”

“I was born in LOS ANGELES but grew up in APPLE VALLEY,” said CARAVELLA, “It is exciting to be part of growing a local news department for the community I live in and equally as exciting to be expanding our effort to other cities."

EL DORADO's VICTOR VALLEY cluster includes News-Talk KIXW-A, Country KATJ (KAT COUNTRY 100.7), Top 40/Rhythmic KATJ-HD2-K242CS (HD 96.3), Hot AC KZXY (Y102), Regional Mexican KXVV (LA X 103.1) and Classic Rock KIXA (106.5 THE FOX). The YUMA stations include Country KTTI, Hot AC KQSR (MIX 100.9) and News-Talk KBLU-A.

« see more Net News