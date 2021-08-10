Nelson

Former NPR Sr. Dir./Programming and MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO PD STEVE NELSON is joining TOM BRADY, MICHAEL STRAHAN, and GOTHAM CHOPRA's sports media company RELIGION OF SPORTS as Head of Talk, starting SEPTEMBER 8th.

"Sports have the unique ability to transcend beyond on-field competition. They're part of the fabric of our life," said NELSON. "RELIGION OF SPORTS tells stories that everyone can relate to, with podcasts that are well crafted and thought-provoking. I'm delighted to join this exceptionally talented team of creators, thinkers, and storytellers as we look to continue creating engaging narratives and push the boundaries of what we can do in the audio space."

"One of our core philosophies is that sports test the limits of human potential, which might include greatness, failure, mindfulness, performance, or mental health," said Co-Exec. Producer/Audio ADAM SCHLOSSMAN. "We're thrilled for STEVE to join us to help create new content tying together these threads while connecting the stories and wisdom found in sports in order to build community, connection, and personal growth among our audience. STEVE is a thoughtful leader who excels at bringing teams together -- he'll take ours to the next level."

