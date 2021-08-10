Now At Vox

Tech podcast WAVEFORM: THE MKBHD PODCAST is moving from STUDIO71 to VOX MEDIA PODCAST NETWORK, starting with the SEPTEMBER 3rd episode. The show, hosted by MARQUES (MKBHD) BROWNLEE and ANDREW MANGANELLI, posts new episodes every FRIDAY.

BROWNLEE, who also hosts the video series "RETRO TECH" for VOX MEDIA, said, "We're excited to be joining the VOX MEDIA PODCAST NETWORK. As we continue adjusting, tweaking and finding new things to do with WAVEFORM, it's an honor to join such a diverse, talented network of shows. We're looking forward to this partnership bringing the show to new audiences and new heights."

“We are thrilled to welcome MARQUES, ANDREW, and the WAVEFORM team to the VOX MEDIA PODCAST NETWORK,’ said VOX MEDIA STUDIOS Pres. MARTY MOE. ‘VOX MEDIA is home to the leading slate of business and tech podcasts, and we’re excited to partner with Waveform to continue to grow and strengthen our network . Partnerships like this one showcase WAVEFORM long-term strategy to be the leader in premium audio for today's audience across a wide range of subjects, genres, and journalistically-driven formats.”

« see more Net News